DEFENSE DEPARTMENT

Trump campaign loyalists to join panel

The Trump administration installed loyalists on a Pentagon advisory panel Friday, naming former campaign figures Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie among the new appointees to the Defense Business Board.

The appointments were announced along with the removal of other members. Acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, appointed to his job last month following the firing of Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, welcomed them in a statement.

The decision injects partisanship into a board that is rarely discussed outside the Defense Department and defense industry. Lewandowski and Bossie worked together on the Trump presidential campaign in 2016 and later co-authored a memoir titled “Let Trump Be Trump.”

The chief Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The board reports to the defense secretary, providing independent advice and recommendations on Defense Department “management, business processes and governance from a private sector perspective,” according to the board’s charter. That means the appointments may be short-lived when the Biden administration takes over in January. Members are unpaid.

Lewandowski was one of the most ubiquitous members of the Trump campaign in 2016 but was fired that June amid disagreements with other people close to Trump. Bossie was hired by Trump as deputy campaign manager in September 2016, after years of work in Republican politics.

Lewandowski and Bossie have both involved in efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Both men also tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a large campaign party at the White House on election night.

— Dan Lamothe

MICHIGAN

Big fire hits boat storage building

Fire swamped an enormous building loaded with boats Friday in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie.

The number of boats stored for the winter at Toledo Beach Marina could be in the hundreds, Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond said.

The 420-slip marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the Ohio border. The roof of the building collapsed. No injures were reported.

— Associated Press