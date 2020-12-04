The decision injects partisanship into a board that is rarely discussed outside the Defense Department and defense industry. Lewandowski and Bossie worked together on the Trump presidential campaign in 2016 and later co-authored a memoir titled “Let Trump Be Trump.”
The chief Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The board reports to the defense secretary, providing independent advice and recommendations on Defense Department “management, business processes and governance from a private sector perspective,” according to the board’s charter. That means the appointments may be short-lived when the Biden administration takes over in January. Members are unpaid.
Lewandowski was one of the most ubiquitous members of the Trump campaign in 2016 but was fired that June amid disagreements with other people close to Trump. Bossie was hired by Trump as deputy campaign manager in September 2016, after years of work in Republican politics.
Lewandowski and Bossie have both involved in efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Both men also tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a large campaign party at the White House on election night.
— Dan Lamothe
MICHIGAN
Big fire hits boat storage building
Fire swamped an enormous building loaded with boats Friday in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie.
The number of boats stored for the winter at Toledo Beach Marina could be in the hundreds, Monroe County emergency manager Mark Hammond said.
The 420-slip marina is in LaSalle Township, a few miles south of Monroe and just north of the Ohio border. The roof of the building collapsed. No injures were reported.
— Associated Press