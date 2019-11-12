Trump said the administration is responsible for creating 7 million jobs, though only 6.25 million have been created since he took office in January 2017.

AD

Trump delivered the speech against a backdrop of anxiety over his administration’s trade policies, including talks with China meant to deescalate an 18-month trade war. Trump also criticized policy-making by the Federal Reserve.

AD

He addressed the club in the same midtown Manhattan ballroom where he celebrated his election to the White House in 2016.

When the applause was slow in coming after Trump declared he had delivered on his promises, the president jokingly said, “Thank you. I was waiting for that. I almost didn’t get it.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD