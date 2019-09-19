In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 photo, Vivien Tartter, right, listens as Guatemalan immigrant Rosayra Pablo Cruz speaks during an interview, in New York. Tartter opened the doors of her Manhattan apartment to Cruz and her sons who had been separated at a detention center in Colorado, reunited in New York and had no place to stay. “I wanted to help and I knew I could do this,” said the divorced empty-nester, who has housed them for a year. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A growing number of U.S. citizens have come out over the last year to pick up immigrants from detention centers, share meals with them or host them at their homes, sometimes one night, sometimes for a full year.

The hosts say they want to give asylum seekers and refugees a safe space as well as respond to President Donald Trump’s tough stance on immigration.

Members of the Asylum Seekers Sponsorship Project thought they’d find a dozen people willing to open their homes to strangers when the group formed in spring 2018. The group was surprised to see about 100 volunteers signing up the first two days, and now about 2,000 people have shown interest in hosting someone. The organization has so far placed asylum seekers with about 200 hosts.

