Kinzinger’s announcement came shortly after the Democratic-led Illinois legislature redrew his congressional district, forcing him into a race against Rep. Darin LaHood (R).
Trump gleefully welcomed the news of Kinzinger’s retirement, declaring in a statement, “2 down, 8 to go!”
In a video announcing his decision Friday morning, Kinzinger, 43, said: “I want to make it clear: This isn’t the end of my political future but the beginning.”
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who also voted to impeach Trump, said last month that he would not run again, citing the “toxic dynamics” inside the Republican Party.
— Felicia Sonmez
and Colby Itkowitz
MAINE
High court upholds vaccine mandate
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a request from a group of Maine health-care workers to block a state coronavirus vaccination mandate that does not contain an exception for religious objectors.
Three conservative justices dissented from the decision. While the majority did not give a reason for denying the request, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch wrote that the workers deserved an exemption.
The court twice before has refused to step in regarding vaccination requirements — Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request from Indiana University students, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor declined to halt a New York City mandate for public school teachers. Neither justice provided a reasoning.
But both the university and the school system provided a religious exemption.
— Robert Barnes
NEW YORK
Attorney general joins race for governor
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Friday she is running for governor, making her the highest-profile candidate to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in what is likely to be a fiercely contested Democratic primary.
James, 63, oversaw the inquiry into the sexual harassment claims against then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) that led to his resignation in August. In a launch video she posted to social media Friday, James alluded to the Cuomo investigation but did not mention the former governor by name.
James was elected attorney general in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to hold that office in New York.
During her tenure as attorney general, James has also sued the National Rifle Association and led investigations into former president Donald Trump, both of which she highlighted in her launch video.
— Amy B Wang, Tyler Pager
and Josh Dawsey
NATIONAL SECURITY
Dutch terror-funding suspect goes to court
Seven years after she was accused of raising money for a Somali terrorist group, a Dutch woman appeared for the first time in Virginia federal court.
Farhia Hassan, 38, is one of a group of more than a dozen women whom authorities say gathered online from at least 2011 through 2014 to raise money for al-Shabab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda that has battled U.S.-backed governments in Somalia and Kenya.
Two U.S.-based women were convicted of related charges in 2016; both were sentenced to more than a decade in prison. Two others charged remain at large overseas.
Hassan fought extradition from the Netherlands and was only brought to the United States this week. She will have a detention hearing Thursday.
Hassan has argued that the United States has no right to prosecute her as a foreign national who supported a group in another country.
Judge Anthony J. Trenga rejected that argument, saying Hassan is alleged to be tied to a conspiracy with women in America who sought to harm American interests by backing a designated terrorist group.
— Rachel Weiner