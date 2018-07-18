TOPEKA, Kan. — President Donald Trump is endorsing Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in a Kansas district that Hillary Clinton narrowly carried in 2016.

Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Yoder has his “full and total endorsement!”

The president praised Yoder after House Republicans released a spending bill providing $5 billion next year for building Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico. Yoder is chairman of a House appropriations subcommittee on homeland security.

Yoder is seeking his fifth term in is Kansas City-area district. Democrats are targeting him because Clinton received 47 percent of the vote there to Trump’s 46 percent.

The Kansas Democratic Party quickly noted the endorsement in a fundraising email, calling Trump’s agenda “divisive” and “corrupt.”

But Trump said in his tweet that Yoder has been strong on crime, border security and gun rights.

