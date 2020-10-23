AD

Kurson surrendered to authorities and made an initial court appearance Friday afternoon in the Eastern District of New York. His bail was set at $100,000.

Kurson has made multiple appearances at the White House during Trump’s time in office. The Trump administration sought in 2018 to install him as a board member of the National Endowment for the Humanities, but he withdrew from consideration during his background check, the New York Times reported at the time.

In 2016, during Trump’s first presidential campaign, Kurson became the subject of controversy when it was revealed that, while he edited Kushner’s newspaper, the New York Observer, the two friends consulted with then-candidate Trump on a speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Kushner has sought Kurson’s input in this election cycle as well.

The White House had no comment.

Kurson also has ties to Trump’s attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, with whom he has co-written a book.

— Shayna Jacobs

Washington State

First 'murder hornet' nest in U.S. is found

Scientists have discovered the first nest of so-called murder hornets in the United States and plan to wipe it out Saturday to protect native honeybees, officials in Washington state said.

After weeks of searching, the agency said it found the nest of Asian giant hornets in Blaine, a city north of Seattle near the Canadian border. Bad weather delayed plans to destroy the nest Friday.

The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people. Farmers in the northwestern United States depend on those honeybees to pollinate many crops, including raspberries and blueberries.

Despite their nickname and the hype around the insect that has stirred fears in an already bleak year, the hornets kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries, and experts say it is probably far less.

— Associated Press

Alabama

Confederate memorial removed, reassembled

A 115-year-old Confederate monument that was the subject of protests in Alabama this year was removed from outside a county courthouse early Friday.

News outlets reported that a small group of onlookers cheered at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville as crews took away the stone memorial, which was topped by the likeness of a soldier, in pieces.

Madison County Commissioner JesHenry Malone, in a statement, said the county finally took action after a state commission created in 2017 to protect historic monuments failed to respond in a timely way to the commission’s request to remove the memorial.

The monument was reassembled at its new home in the Confederate burial section of a city-owned cemetery.

It’s unclear whether the county will have to pay a $25,000 state fine imposed in 2017 to discourage the removal of Confederate memorials.