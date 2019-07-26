In this June 11, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, third from left, and Donald Trump Jr., second from right, talk with guests at the opening of the Trump Golf Links clubhouse in the Bronx borough of New York. Behind them is the Whitestone Bridge. President Donald Trump’s company posted annual losses at his golf course in the Bronx for the first time since it opened four years ago as expenses rose, greens fees barely budged and the opening of a clubhouse was delayed. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s company has posted annual losses at his golf course in the Bronx for the first time since it opened four years ago.

The $122,127 loss is tiny for the multimillion-dollar Trump Organization but it is another possible sign of trouble at its golf properties as the Trump brand faces blowback from customers turned off by the president’s politics.

The company has posted losses at its clubs in Scotland and Ireland and has struggled to grow at its biggest golf property, the Doral resort near Miami.

Among other hits, greens fees have fallen 17% over four years. Banquet fees have plunged 40%.

The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

