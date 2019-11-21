Sharon Lauchaire, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, said the state granted the extension until Dec. 4 to enter a plea to the allegations.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Division said the club served too much alcohol to a man who then got into a fatal wreck.

Trump National attorney Chris Porrino sent a letter to the state late last month seeking the extension.

The Associated Press obtained the letter through the state’s open records law.

