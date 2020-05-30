“I have a more personal view of the devastation than many people,” Hankerson said.

So many in St. Louis’s black community do. As is true nationwide, African Americans have been far harder hit by the novel coronavirus in the St. Louis area than other groups. They account for less than half the city’s population but nearly two-thirds of both cases and deaths. In the surrounding county, the death rate for African Americans is twice as high as it is for whites.

The disproportionately heavy impact led Hankerson and other black faith leaders in St. Louis into an unexpected — and uncomfortable — position this spring: urging officials from the governor on down to keep their churches closed, along with much of the rest of normal life.

Nationally, faith leaders — many of them white and evangelical — have been among the most prominent voices demanding a quick reopening. They have sued governors, alleging that bans on large gatherings violate religious freedom. They have joined protests on statehouse steps. And they have cheered Trump on as he recently vowed to override any governor who refuses to allow places of worship to spread their doors wide.

“Thank you President Donald J. Trump for defending America’s faith communities,” wrote the Rev. Franklin Graham, an evangelical preacher.

But not all of America’s faith communities felt defended. To many black pastors in the Gateway City who have spent months seeking to nurture in their congregations a sense of respect for a virus that spreads silently and kills readily, it felt more like a threat.

“As much as we want to reopen, we also don’t want more people to get sick,” said Bishop Larry O. Jones, senior pastor at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson, in St. Louis County. “There is no vaccine, and social distancing is working. Our faith must be accompanied by wisdom.”

Jones said that, the president’s advice notwithstanding, he planned to “stick to my guns” and keep his church closed for the time being.

Jones’s city, Ferguson, became a byword for racial injustice six years ago and was a precursor to the sort of unrest now visible on the streets of Minneapolis and across the country. The fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, Michael Brown, by a white police officer during the summer of 2014 added to a long history of racial strife and discrimination in the St. Louis area that includes a massacre of black citizens by their white neighbors in 1917, decades of legally enforced segregation and the destruction of black neighborhoods under the banner of “urban renewal.”

That history — mirrored in cities across the country — is critical to understanding why African Americans have been so vulnerable to the ravages of the novel coronavirus, said Fredrick L. Echols.

“Covid-19 has really just highlighted the inequities and disparities that were present before,” said Echols, a doctor who has led St. Louis’s coronavirus response as the city’s health director. “If we’re going to do our work properly, we have to understand the history and the structural and systemic factors that have contributed.”

Echols, who is black, made learning about that history a priority for his staff when he took over the health department last year. He distributed pamphlets that explained why black and white St. Louisans have had dramatically different experiences with the health-care system, and he instituted mandatory training in how to undo racism.

Since the coronavirus hit, he has focused on educating the general population about the virus, focusing on the Zip codes where poverty is greatest and health insurance coverage rates are lowest. In those areas, most of which are predominantly black, he and his staff have gone door to door to give out masks and information.

The experience has sometimes been disheartening: Basic facts about how the virus spreads are not well known, Echols said, and myths — that the virus can be killed with a shot of lemon juice or a blast of hot air from a hair dryer — persist.

“Most individuals still do not know a lot about covid-19. It was really surprising,” he said.

Hankerson, Jones and other pastors have used the church’s considerable authority in the black community — African Americans tend to be more devout than the U.S. population as a whole — to work with Echols in trying to change that.

Hankerson, senior pastor of the Life Center International Church of God in Christ, hosts a nightly Bible study online where he has made a point of slipping public health advice into his theological lessons. Jones is online every Wednesday night, joined by doctors and other health experts who answer questions about how to stay healthy.

The pastors have also sought to educate public officials about just how badly their communities are hurting. When Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) was weighing when to reopen the state, the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition — a group of about 150 predominantly black churches that Hankerson leads — weighed in strongly with advice: Don’t do it yet.

“Let us take shelter and stay at home until the storm passes over,” Hankerson pleaded.

The governor went ahead anyway, authorizing a May 3 reopening he said was necessary because the state’s economy could no longer endure the pain of a prolonged shutdown.

“We were heard, but not listened to,” Hankerson said.

The group had better luck with officials in St. Louis city and county, home to about half the state’s nearly 12,000 cases. They opted to keep the metropolitan area shut for an additional two weeks after the rest of the state had reopened.

Even now that St. Louis churches are allowed to resume services, many that serve largely black populations are choosing to remain shut. Those with plans to open in the next week or two are doing so very tentatively, with elaborate plans to enforce social distancing and dispense masks and hand sanitizer liberally at the door.

For Hankerson, a 48-year-old who has been preaching since he was a teen, the case for staying closed has been intensely personal. Like many, he initially saw the coronavirus as a distant threat — a problem for China, then Italy, but unlikely to hit the American heartland.

Then, one Sunday, a top adviser — “my right-hand man” — called saying he was in the intensive care unit with covid-19.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” Hankerson replied.

The adviser was dead by Thursday. An uncle in Germany soon followed. So did Hankerson’s vice president at the Clergy Coalition who had joined in the group’s first news conference urging officials to take the threat seriously.

“To me, these are not statistics I’m reading in the newspaper,” he said. “These are my friends. My uncle. My own flesh and blood.”

So far, members of his 300-member strong congregation have been spared. “Thank the lord,” he said.

The same is true at Jones’s 600-member church, though there have been close calls. “Most churches have older people, many with preexisting conditions,” Jones said. “It’s like a ticking time bomb.”

Christopher McCloud is on the younger side of Jones’s congregation, at 42, but he nearly lost his life to covid-19.

A physical education teacher with a host of preexisting conditions — high blood pressure, diabetes and congestive heart failure — McCloud had been isolating at home for nearly a week in March when he found he could not stand the smell of food. He was soon in the emergency room.

McCloud spent nearly all of April in the hospital, including two long stints on a ventilator. “It was real touch-and-go there the second time around,” he said.

Now he is back home with his wife and daughter, but not taking any chances. As far as he can tell from limited trips in a mask and gloves outside the house, his neighbors in a largely black neighborhood of northern St. Louis County are not either.

“We have so many underlying health conditions in our community,” said McCloud, who credited his survival to a daily exercise regimen, expert medical care and prayers from friends and family. “We have to take it more seriously than others do.”

But some worry Trump is undermining that with his push for a quick return to normal, including at church.

Harry Parker, who has rebooted his popular seafood restaurant, Gulf Shores, for the new socially distanced reality, said church is another matter.

People at church want to be close together — to hug, to dance, to sing, to share food. It is a nightmare for keeping people apart and keeping them healthy. Trump, Parker said, has not made it any easier for those trying to do the responsible thing.