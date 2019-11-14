Among those celebrating was President Donald Trump, who tweeted “Wow! Was just told that my son’s book, ‘Triggered,’ is Number One on The New York Times Bestseller List. Congratulations Don!”

A dagger symbol appears next to the listing, indicating that some of the sales were “bulk purchases,” often meaning that the author or someone associated with the author bought a substantial number of copies. A spokesman for the Republican National Committee, Steve Guest, said Thursday that the RNC has been offering “Triggered” as a fundraising incentive, a common practice for political books.

Guest said copies were bought “to keep up with demand,” not in a “large bulk purchase.”

“Triggered” also placed high on the weekly report compiled by NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85% of the print market. According to BookScan, “Triggered” sold 71,000 copies last week, second only to Jeff Kinney’s latest “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” NPD could not immediately determine how many of those sales were bulk sales.

