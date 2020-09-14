WILMINGTON, Del. — High-ranking members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet on Monday praised a Delaware indoor farm that hires ex-inmates as a national model for using private investment to revitalize the country’s lowest-income neighborhoods.

Second Chances Farm, which began operations in January, is located in Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood, a designated Opportunity Zone.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited the farm.

The News Journal reports that Carson called it a “shining example” of the innovative thinking being used in Opportunity Zones around the country. Barr said the opportunity for former inmates to get jobs is “desperately needed.”

The warehouse-turned-farm has seen many visits from federal officials over the past year as hydroponic shelves went up inside and a cohort of employees – most of whom have served some amount of time in federal or state prisons – began harvesting lettuce, basil and micro-greens.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wilmington News Journal.