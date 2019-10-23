The Trump name in all capital letters used to mark the outer boards at Wollman Rink, and signs at the skate rental and refreshment counters bore the name.

But the Trump name is almost entirely gone as skating season starts.

City parks spokeswoman Crystal Howard says the Trump Organization notified the city in August that it was changing “the on-rink branding.”

Trump Organization representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

