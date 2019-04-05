White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on Democrats as he looks to make border security an issue for the 2020 re-election campaign.

Trump’s campaign released a new video attacking 2020 Democrats for dismissing what Trump calls a “crisis” at the border.

Trump travels Friday to Southern California to meet with local law enforcement officials and to tour a section of recently rebuilt fencing he cites as the answer to stop a surge of migrant families coming to the U.S. in recent months.

The fence that Trump is touring is a two-mile section that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier, rather than new wall. The White House says the barrier is marked with a plaque bearing Trump’s name and those of top homeland security officials.

