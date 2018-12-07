NEW YORK — A Guatemalan living in the U.S. illegally who says she faced abusive working conditions as a maid at Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf club doesn’t regret speaking out, even though she might lose her job and be deported.

Victorina Morales tells The Associated Press in an interview Friday that she can’t go back to Guatemala because her family has received death threats, but that she had to stand up for other workers without legal documents at the club who have been ridiculed as “donkeys” and “dogs.”

Morales says that at least a dozen other workers at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster did not have legal documentation.

The Trump Organization says that it has strict hiring practices and that any worker with false papers will be terminated.

