Trump will say his administration is responsible for the creation of 7 million jobs — though only 6.25 million have been created since he’s been in office.

The speech is set against a backdrop of anxiety over his administration’s trade policies, including talks with China meant on deescalating an 18-month trade war.

Trump is speaking to the group in the same midtown ballroom where he celebrated his election to the White House in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD