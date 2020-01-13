Trump’s campaign has scheduled a series of events in states across the country to keep him in the spotlight and give him a platform to make his case directly to voters as the impeachment case against him heads toward the Senate. He’ll be speaking in Milwaukee on Tuesday at a rally that will serve as counterprogramming to the next Democratic primary debate. And he’ll be in Wildwood, New Jersey, later this month to celebrate Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s decision to switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party following Trump’s impeachment by the House.