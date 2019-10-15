The tweet comes three weeks before the Nov. 5 election showdown between Bevin and his challenger, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency and remains a force in the state.

Bevin is hoping for a presidential visit late in the campaign.

Trump made a last-minute pitch for Bevin in the May primary. Despite the president’s support, Bevin barely topped 50% of the GOP vote against three challengers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD