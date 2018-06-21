President Donald Trump, center, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, address members of the media before signing an executive order to end family separations at the border, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Looking on is Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, left. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

EDINBURG, Texas — President Donald Trump’s reversal of a policy separating migrant families at the Mexico border sparked confusion over how the new guidelines will play out.

There is concern that the changes don’t go far enough, allowing children to still be held in detention, even if they remain with their families.

Trump said Wednesday he didn’t like seeing children being removed from their families. But he also said his administration’s “zero tolerance” on illegal immigration will continue, and children will be held with their parents while the adults are prosecuted.

It remains unclear what will happen with the more than 2,300 children separated from their parents at the border in recent weeks. Officials have said they are working to reunite families but have provided no clear answers on how.

