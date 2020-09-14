Large swells from Teddy were forecast to reach the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land.
And, Tropical Depression Twenty-One formed Monday morning. It was located about 330 miles (535 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, forecasters said. It could briefly become a tropical storm this week.
