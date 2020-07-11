Fox News executives on Saturday said they condemned Neff’s “horrendous and deeply offensive” comments.
“We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said in a memo to staffers.
“Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force,” they wrote.
Scott and Wallace said Carlson would address Neff’s conduct on his show Monday.
