The medical examiner’s office didn’t determine a manner of death but said he had died of sudden cardiac arrest in the settng of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint.
Ingram-Lopez was face-down on the ground with a blanket over his head when he stopped breathing. Police were at his home after his grandmother called them because he was acting erratically.
Mayor Regina Romero said she was surprised by Magnus’ resignation offer and said she needed to think about it.
The case comes as police around the country are under scrutiny for the treatment of Black Americans. Ingram-Lopez was Hispanic.
