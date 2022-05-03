Placeholder while article actions load

Tulsa massacre lawsuit can proceed Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit demanding reparations for survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and their descendants can move forward. The ruling comes more than 100 years after the massacre killed as many as 300 Black people, injured 800 and left more than 10,000 without homes in one of the worst incidents of racist terror violence in U.S. history.

In a standing-only courtroom, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall ruled, in part, against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which calls for the city to redress the ongoing harm and damage caused by the massacre in the all-Black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa.

“This is absolutely amazing,” said civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, the lead attorney in the lawsuit. “We all stood on the shoulders of ancestors who started fighting for Greenwood” in 1921.

Advertisement

The lead plaintiffs in the case are three of the known living survivors of the massacre: Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107; Viola Fletcher, 107; and Hughes Van Ellis, 101. They attended the hearing Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit, which was filed in September 2020, claims the city, the county, the Oklahoma National Guard and other officials caused “public nuisances” in 1921 when they did not defend the Black community from a White mob that descended on Greenwood, a community so prosperous that it was called Black Wall Street.

City officials have declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Survivors have sought reparations through the courts before. In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a reparations case appeal after federal courts ruled that the statute of limitations had expired.

The Tulsa Race Massacre began on May 31, 1921. Amid the violence, witnesses recounted seeing airplanes above Greenwood dropping turpentine bombs and bodies being tossed into the muddy Arkansas River or loaded onto trucks or trains.

Advertisement

The city has reopened the investigation into whether there are mass graves from the massacre, digging earlier this summer in Oaklawn Cemetery. A mass grave containing as many as 35 coffins was found there in October 2020. Scientists are in the process of examining remains that were exhumed.

No White person was ever arrested or charged in the massacre.

— DeNeen L. Brown

Woman guilty in shooting that killed 2

A Florida woman was convicted Tuesday for her part in a 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that left two teenagers dead and 14 other people injured.

A Lee County jury found Kierra Kashayla Russ, 24, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit crime, according to court records. She faces a possible life sentence at a hearing scheduled for June 6.

Russ is the first convicted of five people charged in the July 25, 2016, shooting during an underage swimsuit-themed party at Club Blu in Fort Myers. The deadly shooting followed a year-long gang war that began at a local high school, police said. Investigators said there was no indication that either of the teens who were killed — 14-year-old Sean Archilles and 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder — were part of either gang.

Still awaiting trial are Demetrius O’Neal, 25; Derrick Leon Church, 25; Tajze Akiir Battle, 27; and Dontrill Loggins, 29.

— Associated Press

GiftOutline Gift Article