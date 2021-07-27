Efforts to identify the remains through records and possibly DNA are ongoing, according to the city.
Stubblefield has said earlier that the remains appeared to include men, women and children. In at least one set of male remains, a bullet was found in the shoulder. Other parts of the man’s remains showed similar signs of trauma, including to the head.
The ceremony will be held Friday, and Oaklawn Cemetery will be closed Wednesday through Friday, city officials said.
