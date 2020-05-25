The mother, 24-year-old Donisha Willis, was arrested Friday night and is being held on bond in the Tulsa County jail, according to jail records. She is charged with child neglect and assaulting a police officer. Jail records do not list an attorney for Willis.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Willis was not forthcoming with investigators.
Officers completed a grid search of the area Saturday, looking in trash cans and cars. Authorities have also used a dive team to search nearby bodies of water.
Tulsa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.