“That will help narrow the focus for the heavier machinery,” Stackelbeck added.

Both areas of interest are in Oaklawn Cemetery in north Tulsa, where a search for remains of victims ended without success in July, and near the Greenwood District where the massacre happened.

Stackelbeck noted that researchers have a “high level of confidence” some remains will be found in an area known as the Original 18, where old funeral home records indicate that up to 18 Black people who were massacre victims were buried.

The latest search is expected to continue for the rest of the week, Stackelbeck said.

The violence took place on May 31 and June 1 in 1921, when a white mob attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300 people and wounding 800 more while robbing and burning businesses, homes and churches.

Utah

Woman rescued after going missing in Zion

A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found and left the park with her family, who had feared the worst, authorities said.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, of Los Angeles, was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she had been seen in the park, Zion National Park officials said in a news release. They did not say where she was found or anything about her condition or what had happened.

Crews began searching for Courtier after she didn’t show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6, authorities said.

Her sister Jillian Courtier-Oliver told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that her sister is recovering. Courtier-Oliver said she had started losing hope that her sister was alive in a park known for its towering red rock cliffs that has several hikes that take people along narrow trails with steep drops nearby.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Woman found alive at funeral home dies

A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died, the attorney representing her family said Monday.

Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday at Children’s Hospital in Detroit, Geoffrey Fieger said in a news release.

Beauchamp’s family members, who live in Southfield, called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be suffering from serious breathing problems. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics responded, and a doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

Beauchamp was not taken to a hospital until an hour later, when Cole Funeral Home in Detroit called 911. The state said funeral home staff saw her chest moving when they went to collect her from her Southfield home.

She had been hospitalized in critical condition ever since.

Beauchamp had cerebral palsy. The family has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the city of Southfield and the four first responders who attended to Beauchamp.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee has said the city was investigating the case.