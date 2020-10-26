Police, fire service rescuers and medical teams were dispatched to the area, Anadolu reported.
The explosion came days after the U.S. Embassy in Turkey issued a security alert, saying it received reports of a possible attack on Americans and other foreigners, and urged American citizens to exercise caution.
The Islamic State group and an outlawed Kurdish militant group conducted deadly attacks on Turkish soil between 2015 and 2017.
