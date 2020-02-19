Glaudin was tackled by library patrons after the stabbing. Wilson was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern.

Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica told the Journal News that Glaudin stabbed Wilson after she told him to turn his music down. “She was at the computer terminals and told him he had to turn it down,” Modica said. “That was it.”

Glaudin is being held without bail. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.