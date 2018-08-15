In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo Dash Design’s founder David Ashen works in his office in New York. When five out of 22 staffers left Dash Design last year, owner Ashen understood that some naturally wanted to move on to a new challenge. But he also discovered after talking to employees that they felt the culture in his New York-based interior design company had changed since he brought in a new business partner. Ashen sought help from a team-building expert to help employees feel more connected to the business, and he focused on mentoring younger staffers. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Tight labor markets and shrinking pools of talented workers make “I’m quitting” some of the most dreaded words a business owner can hear. That’s particularly true at small companies competing with larger businesses for employees.

Owners find they must make staff retention efforts a priority, improving benefits and helping employees with career development. Owners also must do some soul-searching if turnover increases, and ask staffers, what are we doing wrong?

After several employees left Dash Design last year, owner David Ashen discovered staffers felt the culture in his New York-based interior design company had changed since he brought in a new business partner.

Ashen realized he needed to help employees feel more connected to the business. He also started letting workers have flexible schedules and bring their dogs to work.

