A prison website showed Thursday that she had entered a low-security facility in Dublin, California, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of San Francisco.
Mack, 39, dodged a longer prison term by becoming a government cooperator in the federal case. Prosecutors credited her with helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.
Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges.