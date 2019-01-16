STAMFORD, Conn. — A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.

The Advocate reports an arrest warrant says the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals.

Contact information for Hansen could not be found. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

