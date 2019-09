This image released by NBC shows Mariska Hargitay, left, and Ian McShane in a scene from “Law & Order: SVU. The show’s 21st season premieres on Sept. 26. (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — That familiar “cha-CHUNG” sound effect from the opening credits of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” this Thursday will signal the debut of a new season and something else — TV history.

The show’s 21st season launch makes it the longest running prime-time live-action series in U.S. TV history and will finally fulfill a goal that eluded show creator Dick Wolf nine years ago with another TV series.

His hope now? Twenty-five seasons, of course. “You keep pushing the goal posts back because you don’t get dealt these hands very often, obviously,” Wolf says.

The Mariska Hargitay-led “SVU” now pulls out ahead of “Gunsmoke” and the original “Law & Order,” which are tied with 20. “Gunsmoke” still has more total number of episodes, while “The Simpsons,” an animated prime-time series, exceeds them both.

