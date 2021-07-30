“The reason he got it is because he’s an African American man,” Rhone said. “I think what happens in Hollywood, a lot of Black projects start out being really real, truthful and reflective of our culture. But by the time it’s sold, and other people get their imprint on it, it oftentimes come out on the other end or what’s aired is not the original project. It’s not the same content. It’s not the same cultural experience.”