OREGON

Two fired after evicting a black hotel guest

Two hotel employees captured on video evicting a black guest from a Portland hotel after he talked to his mother on the phone in the lobby have been terminated, DoubleTree Portland, a Hilton-affiliated hotel, said Saturday.

Videos of the Dec. 22 incident were posted to Instagram by the guest, Jermaine Massey, and have since garnered national attention. A security guard is seen in the video telling Massey that he is loitering and that police are coming to “escort him off the property.”

Massey alleges that he was racially profiled and discriminated against by the security guard and a manager at the hotel who was also captured on video. He’s seen showing the manager and security guard a ticket containing his room number that he received after checking in.

Massey’s lawyers in a statement Thursday condemned the situation, adding that Massey was “calling his mother while black.”

In a series of tweets, DoubleTree Portland apologized to Massey and called the incident “unfortunate.” The hotel announced Saturday that the employees involved in his “mistreatment” had been terminated.

“Their actions were inconsistent with our standards & values,” the tweet read. “We reiterate our sincere apology for what he endured & will work with diversity experts to ensure this never happens again.”

— Michael Brice-Saddler

CALIFORNIA

Yemeni boy, 2, in visa waiver battle has died

The 2-year-old son of a Yemeni woman who sued for a waiver from the Trump administration’s travel ban to be with the ailing boy in the United States has died, an advocacy group said.

Abdullah Hassan died Friday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, where his father, Ali Hassan, brought him in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said.

Ali Hassan is a U.S. citizen who lives in Stockton. He and his wife, Shaima Swileh, moved to Egypt after marrying in war-torn Yemen in 2016. Swileh is not a U.S. citizen and remained in Egypt as she fought for a visa for a year and a half so the family could move to the United States.

When the boy’s health worsened, the father went ahead to California in October to get their son help. As the couple fought for a waiver, doctors put Abdullah on life support.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations sued on their behalf on Dec. 16. The State Department granted Swileh a waiver the next day. She was pictured cradling her son in the hospital 10 days ago.

— Associated Press