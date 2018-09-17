Minnesota Twins (68-81, second in AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-88, third in AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Twins: Gabriel Moya (3-1, 4.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (7-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Minnesota to begin the three-game series. The Tigers have gone 10-12 in Zimmermann’s starts. Detroit has allowed just 2.9 runs per game in Zimmermann’s starts on the year. The Twins are 33-33 against the rest of their division. Minnesota pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor May paces the staff with a mark of 12.6. Eddie Rosario helped the Twins earn a 5-4 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 19. He went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario has 23 home runs and a team-leading 76 RBIs in 137 games for the Twins. Willians Astudillo has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .636 over his past 10 games for Minnesota. Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 167 hits this year. His .292 batting average is 13th in the American League. Jeimer Candelario has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .605 over his past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by five runs. Tigers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by seven runs.

TIGERS INJURIES: Jose Iglesias has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports