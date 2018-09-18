Minnesota Twins (69-81, second in AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-89, third in AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (6-10, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) Tigers: Daniel Norris (0-4, 6.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tigers are 1-4 in Norris’ starts this season. Detroit has allowed just 2.8 runs per game in Norris’ starts this year. The Twins have gone 34-33 against the rest of their division. Minnesota pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Trevor May leads the staff with a mark of 12.4. The Twins won Monday’s contest 6-1. Kohl Stewart picked up his second win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has 19 home runs and 52 RBIs in 146 games for the Twins. Jorge Polanco has 16 hits and is batting .364 over his past 10 games for Minnesota. Nicholas Castellanos is batting .296 with a .349 on-base percentage and .491 slugging percentage in 145 games this season for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario has 11 hits and is batting .275 over his past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by four runs. Tigers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 20 runs.

TIGERS INJURIES: Jose Iglesias has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Friday.

