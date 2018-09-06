NEW YORK — Twitter is permanently banning conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars for abusive behavior.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK — Twitter is permanently banning conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars for abusive behavior.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.