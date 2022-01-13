Deenihan said the second boy was shot at about 8:50 p.m. in Englewood on the South Side. He said the boy was walking with a friend when someone in a dark colored vehicle shot him in the head. The boy, identified by the medical examiner’s office as James Sweezer, was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.
Police said the second shooting happened in the same neighborhood where earlier that evening a 29-year-old woman sitting in her car was shot and killed by two males who climbed from their vehicle, walked over and opened fire before driving off. No arrests have been made in that shooting and police did not say if they believe the two slayings were related.
Superintendent David Brown said Chicago police have seized 284 guns so far in 2022.
“I think about those two young boys, and I think about their potential,” Brown said during a news conference. “They are two of Chicago’s children robbed of their futures, and it is unacceptable.”