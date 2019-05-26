OKLAHOMA

Twisters ravage cities, killing two, injuring 29

A tornado leveled a motel and tore through a mobile-home park near Oklahoma City overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 29 others before a second twister raked a suburb of Tulsa more than 100 miles away, authorities said Sunday.

The first twister touched down in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City, late Saturday. It crossed an interstate and walloped the American Budget Value Inn before ripping through the Skyview Estates trailer park, flipping and leveling homes, El Reno Mayor Matt White said at a news conference.

“It’s a tragic scene out there,” White said. “People have absolutely lost everything.”

He said the city established a GoFundMe site, the City of El Reno Tornado Relief Fund, for affected families.

The two people who were killed were in the mobile home park, White said. He did not provide additional details about them. The 29 people who were injured were taken to hospitals, where some were undergoing surgery. Some of the injuries were deemed critical, he said.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

31 people are shot, 5 of them fatally, in Chicago

As Memorial Day weekend wore on, Chicago police had responded to the shootings of 31 people, five of whom died, by Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A shooting about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street left two dead and two injured. The shooting was possibly in retaliation for an earlier one in the same University Village neighborhood, which also left a man dead, investigators said.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said detectives think there is a connection between the two shootings — on the same block, hours apart — that in total killed three people and injured three others.

Four people were shot during the second shooting; two men — ages 26 and 27 — died of their injuries, and two women who had been seated in a black sedan when a man opened fire were being treated for their injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

— Chicago Tribune

Arkansas braces for worst flooding in recorded history: Residents in parts of Arkansas are preparing for what meteorologists are predicting will be the worst flooding in recorded history along parts of the Arkansas River in the coming week. The National Weather Service said Sunday that levee "over topping" is possible with "significant impacts to life and property across a very large area." The river is expected to crest Tuesday near Fort Smith at 41 feet. The city on the border with Oklahoma has about 80,000 residents.

Man dies after shark attack: A California man who died after being attacked by a shark while swimming in Hawaii was pulled ashore missing a leg, according to a witness. Shark warning signs were posted Sunday in the Ka'anapali Beach Park area on Maui where the man died a day earlier. Allison Keller told Hawaii News Now that the man appeared unconscious as rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR on Saturday. "As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach, and then I got looking a little bit more, and his wrist, it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off," Keller said. "And then I got looking closer, and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing." The victim was a 65-year-old resident of California, according to Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement. Officials did not immediately release his name.

3 killed, 6 injured in crash on family trip: Authorities said three members of a New Jersey family heading to Niagara Falls were killed and six relatives were injured when an allegedly drunk driver's pickup truck hit their SUV in western New York. Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said investigators think the pickup ran a stop sign and hit the SUV about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Sheldon, about 30 miles southeast of Buffalo. Two women and a 4-year-old died. Six others, including four children, were taken to hospitals. One man was released. Pickup driver Richard Sawicki, 20, was arrested on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and driving while impaired. He was arraigned and held on $200,000 bond.

— From news services