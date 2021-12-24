On Thursday, two people died when their car was submerged in a flooded underpass in Millbrae, Calif., just south of San Francisco. Firefighters rescued two people who had climbed atop a car, but they couldn’t reach the fully submerged vehicle, San Mateo County sheriff’s Det. Javier Acosta said.
The Sierra range could see 5 feet to 8 feet of snow through the holidays, with 10 feet possible at higher elevations, and authorities urged people to avoid traveling through the mountain passes, which could be treacherous. A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for most of the Sierra.
In Southern California, evacuation orders were issued Thursday in Orange County because of possible mudslides and debris flows in three canyons where a wildfire last year burned the ground bare.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
L.A. police kill suspect, girl in dressing room
The coroner’s office identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.
Police also fatally shot the suspect Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, police said.
The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl as Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The suspect’s name was not released.
LAPD officers have shot at least 37 people — 17 of them fatally — in 2021 after another police shooting occurred on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times. Those figures mark a dramatic rise in cases where officers shot or killed people in either of the last two years — 27 people were shot and 7 of them killed by L.A. police in all of 2020. In 2019, officers shot 26 people, killing 12. In the past week, L.A. officers have killed four people, the Times reported.
— Associated Press
Warship on hold over outbreak: A U.S. Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said Friday. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled visit. The Navy said in a statement that the ship's crew is "100% immunized" and that those who tested positive have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members. The number testing positive was not disclosed. The ship has a crew of a little more than 100.
TSA officer saves child: A security officer leaped over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Video released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows Cecilia Morales, an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months, springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9.
— From news services