Warship on hold over outbreak: A U.S. Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a coronavirus outbreak, the Navy said Friday. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled visit. The Navy said in a statement that the ship's crew is "100% immunized" and that those who tested positive have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members. The number testing positive was not disclosed. The ship has a crew of a little more than 100.