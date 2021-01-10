“The victims did not comply and drove off in the vehicle and contacted police. The suspects then fled the scene on foot,” the news release said.
Police say the victims were not injured.
Shortly thereafter, the suspects were arrested by New Castle County Police in the parking lot of a Container Store. Officers recovered two BB guns.
Police say the 14-year-olds were charged with felony attempted robbery and other charges. They are being detained.
