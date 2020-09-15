Behzad Mohammadzadeh, who is believed to be about 19 years old, and Marwan Abusrour, who authorities believe is about 25, boasted online about their actions, prosecutors said.

Mohammadzadeh has publicly claimed to have plastered pro-Iranian and pro-hacker messages on more than 1,100 sites across the world since 2018, prosecutors said, while Abusrour has claimed to have defaced at least 337, officials said.

The United States killed Solemani in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January.

The men are charged with one count of conspiring to commit intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of intentionally damaging a protected computer. The FBI released wanted posters with their photos and online monikers — Mrwn007 and Mrb3hz4d — urging the public to contact the nearest authorities if they have information about them.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Shooting outside court wounds federal officer

A drive-by shooting wounded a federal court security officer Tuesday outside the U.S. courthouse in downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to city police and the FBI, which is investigating. Police also released a photo of a silver sedan spotted leaving the area of the courthouse.

The court security officer works for the U.S. Marshals Service and was struck in their protective vest, a law enforcement official said.

Court security officers work under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service but generally are employed by private security companies.

Hours after the shooting, a street around the courthouse was closed to traffic, roped off by yellow tape with police officers standing on each corner.

The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were sitting in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds.