Two indicted in 2002 killing of Run-DMC DJ

In July 2002, Mizell acquired 10 kilograms of cocaine from a supplier in the Midwest, for distribution in Maryland by Jordan, Washington and other unnamed participants, according to the detention memo. Following a dispute, Mizell fired Jordan and Washington as distributors.

Prosecutors said that’s why the pair killed the hip-hop artist on Oct. 30, 2002, a crime for which they evaded prosecution for 18 years.

It was not clear from public disclosures what led to a break in the case.

Acting U.S. attorney Seth DuCharme, who personally investigated the case during his first stint in the Eastern District of New York prosecutor’s office, said there have been many challenges to solving it over the nearly two decades, but he did not elaborate.

Jordan, 36, was arraigned via video feed and was ordered to be detained by a magistrate judge. Washington, 56, is in prison in connection to a 2007 robbery and will be arraigned next week.

— Shayna Jacobs

ILLINOIS

Review cites failures

in Jussie Smollett case

A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

In a statement on the conclusions of his investigation, special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Foxx and her assistant prosecutors, saying their handling was marked by disarray and misleading statements.

In March last year, Foxx’s office surprised and angered many in Chicago by dropping charges that accused the former “Empire” actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Smollett is still adamant that the attack was real and wasn’t a publicity hoax.

Webb’s findings announced Monday came after charges were restored against Smollett by the same special prosecutor in February.

Charging documents refiled by Webb in February accuse the Black, gay actor of making a false police report in claiming two men attacked him early on Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago, shouting slurs and looping a rope around his neck.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Bomb suspect found dead in his jail cell

A Florida man arrested after police discovered more than two dozen pipe bombs near his home was found dead in his jail cell with a torn sheet wrapped around his neck, authorities said Monday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Haasze was found unconscious Saturday night and could not be revived. The county medical examiner will determine whether the death was a suicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Haasze had been jailed since Wednesday night after his arrest by Boynton Beach police officers.

Investigators say Haasze told them he had been making bombs for years and had made some of the devices for this past Fourth of July. He said he never meant to hurt anyone, saying he put the screws, nails and pellets in the bombs to remove tree stumps.