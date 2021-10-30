The woman had begun to make a U-turn before the railroad crossing, turned in front of the man’s Toyota and was struck in the right side, according to the news release. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, and a man riding with her was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the identities of the two people killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.