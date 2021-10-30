ELSMERE, Del. — Two people were killed when an SUV was hit by another car as the driver attempted to make a U-turn at a railroad crossing, Delaware State Police said.

Delaware State Police said in a news release on Friday that the woman was driving a Ford Edge northbound on Centerville Road, while a man driving a Toyota RAV4 was approaching in the southbound lanes. Both were near a railroad crossing which had flashing lights to indicate an approaching train, police said.

The woman had begun to make a U-turn before the railroad crossing, turned in front of the man’s Toyota and was struck in the right side, according to the news release. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, and a man riding with her was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the identities of the two people killed were being withheld until relatives could be notified.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.