FLORIDA

2 more deputies fired for neglect in Parkland

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said Wednesday that two more deputies were fired this week over their performance during last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 students and staff members were killed and 17 others injured.

Tony said deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were let go for “neglect of duty.” That brings the number of deputies fired in the aftermath of Florida’s worst high school shooting to four.

A state investigative commission found that Stambaugh was working an off-duty shift at a nearby school when he responded to reports of shots fired at the school. He got out of his truck, put on his bulletproof vest and took cover for about five minutes after hearing the shots, according to body-camera footage. He then drove to a nearby highway instead of going toward the school.

Eason ran the other way as gunfire rang out, then spent time putting on his bulletproof vest and body camera while the carnage continued, investigators said.

Eason also was faulted for not writing an official report after receiving a tip in February 2016 that former student Nikolas Cruz was making threats on social media to shoot up a school. Tips to the FBI about Cruz also went unattended, a separate investigation found.

— From news services

NEW HAMPSHIRE

ICE planning to ensure driver stays in custody

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking steps to ensure a Ukrainian-born truck driver whose collision with motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead remains in custody even if his criminal case were dismissed.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, is being held without bail in Coos County jail. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide in Friday’s crash.

His father told the Boston Herald that his son is a Ukrainian citizen with permanent resident status in the United States.

Jail Superintendent Ben Champagne said ICE placed a detainer on Zhukovskyy on Tuesday. A detainer means he would be turned over to ICE for possible deportation after the criminal proceedings, including a jail sentence, are completed.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Ex-USC gynecologist charged in abuse case

A former campus gynecologist at the University of Southern California was charged Wednesday in the sexual assaults of 16 patients at the campus student health center, authorities said.

George Tyndall has been the subject of a Los Angeles police investigation for more than a year after patients claimed sexual abuse or harassment by him.

The patients involved in the charges ranged in age from 17 to 29 and had visited the student health center for annual exams or other treatment, the district attorney’s office said. Tyndall, 72, has denied any wrongdoing.

— Associated Press