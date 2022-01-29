Urraro’s lawyer, Michael Alber, urged people not to rush to judgment about the allegations and said his client is a well-respected nurse.
A message seeking comment was left with DeVuono’s attorney.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said DeVuono and Urraro handed out fake vaccination cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children. DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a licensed practical nurse, entered the false information into the state’s immunization database, he said.
Prosecutors said the nurses forged a fake card showing a vaccine was given to an undercover detective but never administered the vaccine to the detective.
Law enforcement officers searched DeVuono’s home and said they seized about $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing profits of more than $1.5 million from the scheme, which began in November 2021.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Man gets new trial after twin confesses
A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed to the crime.
Kevin Dugar was granted bond Tuesday and assigned to a residential transition facility. Cook County authorities must decide whether to put him on trial again or drop charges.
In 2013, a decade after the homicide, Dugar’s identical twin, Karl Smith, wrote a letter, saying he was the one who fired into a group of people, killing one and injuring another. Smith is serving decades in prison for other crimes.
A judge in 2018 said Smith wasn’t credible and refused to throw out Dugar’s conviction and 54-year prison sentence. Prosecutors said Smith had nothing to lose by speaking up for his brother.
But the Illinois Court of Appeals in 2021 overturned that decision, an opinion that led to Dugar’s eventual release.
The brothers dressed alike until eighth grade and had impersonated each other for years, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2018 when they both appeared in court. They have different last names because Smith took his mother’s maiden name.
Dugar long maintained his innocence and had turned down a plea deal that would have carried an 11-year prison sentence, far short of his subsequent 54-year term.
— Associated Press
PENNSYLVANIA
Bridge collapse site closed during probe
Frick Park in Pittsburgh will remain closed until further notice, city officials announced Saturday morning, as government inspectors begin to determine what caused the bridge carrying Forbes Avenue over the park to collapse early Friday.
Though the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure of all trails and woods around 10 a.m., there were still people strolling through the park beforehand, particularly close to the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge wreckage, where crews were beginning cleanup work.
The actual crash site hadn’t changed much in the day that had passed since the bridge collapsed into the ravine just before 7 a.m. Friday. Above the site, however, first responders and government officials had been replaced by cranes and recovery workers.
National Transportation Safety Board inspectors had started to examine the crash site in Frick Park.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Friday the agency’s investigation could last 18 months.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
T-Mobile to fire unvaccinated: T-Mobile US will fire corporate employees who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by April 2, according to a memo to staff obtained by Bloomberg News. In the email to U.S. employees, the wireless carrier's human resources chief also said that office employees who haven't received the first dose of a vaccine by Feb. 21 will be placed on unpaid leave.
Six dead in Florida crash: A 17-year-old driver speeding up State Road 7 just west of Delray Beach on Thursday night plowed into a car full of people, killing six, police said. Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office believe Noah Galle, of Wellington, was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the 10:58 p.m. crash. Galle's injuries were minor, according to a preliminary crash report from the Sheriff's Office.
— From news services