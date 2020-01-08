A third boy is due in court later this month.

The three, all younger than 16, were charged as juveniles with conspiracy to commit murders after police said they set a date to attack the rural western New York school using explosives and firearms. Authorities said no explosives were recovered during searches of the boys’ homes, but police found legally possessed firearms.

AD

The threat started on an online gaming app, authorities said.

Both of the boys who appeared Tuesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy. One also pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment. They could be detained or receive conditional discharges when they appear for a disposition hearing Feb. 25, the county district attorney’s office said.

The boys have been barred from school grounds and the use of electronic devices since their arrests.