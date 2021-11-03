Harper declined comment to KTUL-TV. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on Carson’s behalf.
Harper, the husband of Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, and Carson went to the apartment of then-Officer Latoya Dythe on Aug. 24, 2020, after the brother of Dythe’s boyfriend was involved in what police said was a gang-related shooting while using Dythe’s vehicle, an affidavit states.
Harper and Carson allegedly searched the vehicle and removed evidence before advising her to officially report the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Harper and Carson told Dythe’s boyfriend and his brother to dispose of weapons used in the shooting, leave Tulsa and not disclose that they were at Dythe’s apartment, then failed to reveal to investigators they had gone to Dythe’s apartment, the document said.
Both officers, who were initially placed on paid leave, are now on unpaid leave, said Police Chief Wendell Franklin.