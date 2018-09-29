A motorcade transporting President Trump heads from Washington toward Sterling, Va., where the president will play golf Saturday. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)

MISSISSIPPI

2 officers killed in exchange of gunfire

Two police officers were shot and killed following an early Saturday morning confrontation in Mississippi, authorities said.

Warren Strain, of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference that the officers were called to a house in Brookhaven about 5 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Amid an exchange of gunfire, both officers were “mortally wounded” and then pronounced dead at a hospital, Strain said. He identified the weapon used as a handgun but would not elaborate.

Authorities identified the deceased officers as Patrolman James White, 35, and Cpl. Zach Moak, 31. Both were wearing bulletproof vests and were equipped with body and dashboard cameras. White arrived on the scene first.

A suspect was wounded in the exchange and taken for treatment to a hospital in Jackson. Police identified him as Marquis Flowers, 25, of Brookhaven. Strain said charges have not been filed yet but that Flowers is “in custody.”

— Associated Press

OREGON

Sheriff says beating violated policies

An Oregon sheriff has apologized for an arrest caught on video that ended with one of his deputies punching a homeless person 17 times in the head, and says his sworn staff violated department use-of-force policy.

Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers declined to say in a statement Friday which of the five deputies caught on camera by KGW-TV violated the policy or whether they would be disciplined.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Deputy Jacob Thompson for repeatedly punching 28-year-old Kevin Straw — who also used the name Tessa Lovelace — during the June 4 arrest.

The Oregon State Police also reviewed the arrest and determined that Marion County deputies violated its policies.

Deputies need more training on interacting with those with mental illness and de-escalating incidents involving people who are in apparent mental crisis, he said.

At the time, deputies said Straw had repeatedly shouted at officers involved in the search for two missing fishermen in the Detroit, Ore., area. Crisis intervention specialists had contacted Straw earlier after reports that he was yelling at passersby in the area.

— Associated Press

Shark attacks 13-year-old: A 13-year-old boy diving for lobsters was attacked by a shark on the Southern California coast early Saturday but was quickly pulled from the water, authorities said. The boy suffered traumatic upper torso injuries, city Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles told reporters at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas.

Florida mother charged in infant's car death: A Florida woman, 29-year-old Kailyn Pollard of Sorrento, has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was left for hours in a hot vehicle. Kit Noelle Pollard was found dead inside the SUV Friday at a Sanford gas station.

— From news services