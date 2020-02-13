Yorlets was a Belmont University graduate and the lead singer of a Nashville band named Carverton. He was fatally shot in an alley behind his home during a robbery attempt. Police said the robbery was orchestrated by the oldest girl and Wright pulled the trigger. The three girls in the case were not mentioned during the previous hearing.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

MONTANA

Grandparents, uncle charged in boy's death

The grandparents of a 12-year-old boy who was beaten to death in West Yellowstone were charged Thursday with deliberate homicide along with the victim’s 14-year-old uncle.

James Sasser Jr., 47, and Patricia Batts, 48, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court in the Feb. 3 death of James Alex Hurley.

Hurley had been living with his grandparents, two uncles and an aunt for about two years, court records said. After his death, authorities found evidence, including videos, that indicated the boy’s grandparents and his uncle abused him.

Batts and the 14-year-old told investigators that James and his uncle had a “bad fight” on Jan. 27. The uncle reported he found James standing over Batts with a knife, court records said.

AD

The 14-year-old acknowledged kicking James in the head multiple times days before his death, charging documents said.

AD

Autopsy results showed he died of trauma to the head.

The 14-year-old was charged with deliberate homicide in youth court Wednesday, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. The grandparents were charged under the felony murder law and are accused of felony aggravated assault that contributed to the boy’s death, prosecutor Bjorn Boyer said.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

State announces plan to resume executions

Oklahoma plans to resume executing death-row inmates, five years after lethal injections were put on hold after a number of death-chamber mishaps, state officials announced Thursday.

AD

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow said in a news release that the state will resume executions using a three-drug lethal injection protocol, using midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.

Hunter said his office has notified the state criminal appeals court, which triggers a five-month wait before an execution can be scheduled.