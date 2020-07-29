Both women were arrested Monday after they surrendered to police.

O’Reilly is a physical therapist and Hamer is a social worker with the Mount Horeb Area School District. The district placed Hamer on leave on Monday.

Investigators believe the women attacked Democrat Tim Carpenter during June 23 protest outside the state Capitol, one of several protests in downtown Madison that took place after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protest that night was sparked by the arrest of a Black man who shouted at downtown restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters also toppled two statues outside the Capitol. Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he decided against going to the hospital.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

2 apologize for taking in accused shooter

A Florida couple regrets ever taking in a disturbed teenager in the months before he was accused of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a letter that is part of a legal agreement to settle numerous civil lawsuits, James and Kimberly Snead said they should have believed what they were told — that Nikolas Cruz, now 21, was homicidal, untrustworthy and infatuated with firearms, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

“We thought we could handle this troubled young man, unfortunately, we were wrong,” the Sneads said in a public apology revealed Tuesday. “We were particularly wrong to allow him to store his firearms in our house, including the AR-15 used in this tragedy.”

The settlement also calls for them to pay $1 to the victims’ families and forbids them and their attorney from speaking of or profiting from the story. The families of those killed in the Parkland high school shooting released the letter Tuesday.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed, said he and other families of the victims pushed for the public apology.

Cruz was 19 when he entered the campus where he once attended classes, carrying an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. He went into the freshman building and killed 14 students, a teacher, a coach and the athletic director, prosecutors said.

The teen had been living with the Sneads for about 2½ months. He was orphaned when his mother died in 2017, and the Sneads were parents of one of his casual friends.